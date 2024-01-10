Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The Chillicothe Police Department was actively maintaining law and order throughout the city on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Throughout the day, Chillicothe Police officers also conducted various traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and followed up on numerous investigations. On January 9, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department attended to 57 calls for service.

05:50 AM – Officers attended to a single-vehicle slide-off incident near US 36 HWY, where a road sign was struck, disabling the vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

06:48 AM – A downed power line was reported in the 1200 block of Bryan Street. The appropriate personnel were promptly notified.

07:30 AM – Responding to an alarm in the 500 block of Washington, officers found it was accidentally triggered by employees.

08:20 AM – After a report of a loud noise in the 700 block of Elm, officers found no unusual activity as confirmed by bystanders.

09:21 AM – Another power line incident was reported down in the 200 block of Williams, and CMU was contacted for assistance.

09:28 AM – 11:00 AM – Officers diligently enforced the emergency snow route across various locations, including the 400 block of Cherry, 1000 and 1300 blocks of Calhoun, and the 1400 block of Cherry, requesting vehicle owners to relocate their cars.

11:23 AM – Officers cleared debris obstructing the roadway in the 600 block of Walnut.

03:23 PM – In a community service effort, officers assisted a citizen whose wheelchair had become stuck in the snow in the 500 block of Mohawk.

04:11 PM – An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Graves, with the property owner advised about the option to have it towed.