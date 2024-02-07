Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department was actively involved in various law enforcement duties on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The day’s activities ranged from responding to intoxicated individuals, court duties, and animal investigations, to investigating complaints and executing traffic stops.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 92 calls for service on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024.

12:31 AM Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Elm Street. Residents were advised of city ordinances and to turn their music down.

05:39 AM Officers responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Washington. It was an accidental trip by an employee.

08:28 AM A commercial business alarm was activated in the 500 block of Washington. It was an accidental activation.

09:55 AM ACO checked live traps in the area of Cowgill and South Street.

10:10 AM Officers responded to the 1300 block of Calhoun after a 911 caller advised they needed help. Officers discovered it was a medical emergency and called for EMS to respond.

12:08 PM Officers responded to the 200 block of Polk Street for a suicidal subject who had already injured themselves. The person was convinced to be transported for medical care.

12:37 PM ACO investigated animal complaints in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street.

12:46 PM ACO attempted to locate a dog at large in the 1500 block of Clay.

12:55 PM ACO attempted to locate a dog at large in the area of Gravesville Park.

03:11 PM The Children’s division requested officers’ assistance with an investigation in the 700 block of Locust. Officer findings concluded an investigation was unnecessary.

06:56 PM Officers responded to the 1900 block of 3rd Street for an unresponsive citizen. EMS arrived and was transported for medical care.

07:18 PM Officers responded to the area of Henry and Primrose after a deranged male was chasing citizens and making bizarre claims. The male was located and was cited for peace disturbance and was advised to no longer

