Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

On Tuesday, February 20th, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department was involved in various incidents across the city. Throughout the day, Chillicothe Police also conducted traffic stops, business checks, served papers, and followed up with numerous investigations.

In total, the Chillicothe Police Department received 88 calls for service on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024.

12:58 AM Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington for a person at a business who appeared to be on narcotics. Business managers did not want the person trespassed at this time.

07:17 AM Officers responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Washington. It was a false alarm.

08:58 AM ACO was contacted about a dog at large in the area of East Jackson Street.

09:24 AM ACO set a live trap for an opossum in the 300 block of Samuel Street.

09:42 ACO was contacted about the successful trapping of wildlife in the 400 block of Peacher.

10:05 AM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South and Grave which resulted in citations to the driver as well as the vehicle being towed for multiple infractions.

10:27 AM Officers assisted DFS with an investigation in the 800 block of Locust Street. No contact was made at this time.

10:35 AM Officers were contacted about a dispute between neighbors in the 200 block of Woodrow. It was determined to be a civil matter.

12:38 PM Officers responded to Clay Street after a report of harassment was made. Extra patrol was requested and instructions on obtaining a protection order were given.

12:43 PM ACO was contacted about a pet owner needing help with an aggressive dog they owned. Guidance was given.

12:52 PM Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe Street to assist DFS with an investigation. No evidence was observed to continue the investigation at this time.

02:02 PM LEC was contacted about a property dispute in Linn County. They were advised to contact local law enforcement.

02:34 PM ACO investigated dogs being dumped in the 600 block of BUS. 36. No animals were located.

03:33 PM Officers assisted the children’s division with an allegation of child abuse in the 10 block of Jackson Street. Investigation to continue.

04:04 PM Officers responded to a domestic disturbance outside in the 2700 block of Washington. The MO domestic 12-hour law was advised to both parties who separated and left the area.

05:52 PM Officers were advised of a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Bryan stopping to speak with people on the street. The vehicle was not located.

06:53 PM Officers responded to the 900 block of Frederick after a 911 hangup came from the area. Officers discovered a domestic disturbance there. Parties separated for the evening after being advised of the MO domestic 12-hour law.

Related