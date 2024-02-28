Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department, located at 613 Walnut St., has released a comprehensive report of all activities conducted on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Throughout the day, the Chillicothe Police Department also engaged in traffic stops, business checks, and ongoing investigations. The department reported receiving a total of 107 calls for service on this day.

Early in the morning, at 9:05 AM, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Mack Street to address a disturbance between two individuals. The officers successfully resolved the disagreement upon arrival.

Shortly thereafter, at 10:43 AM, a report was taken concerning a subject who trespassed on city property and brandished tools aggressively toward victims. The police are actively investigating the incident.

At 10:47 AM, an attempt was made to serve a warrant in the 600 block of Webster Street, but the suspect could not be located.

The midday brought a somber task at 12:10 PM when officers, alongside EMS, were called to the 700 block of Missouri Avenue regarding a deceased female. The Livingston County Coroner was contacted, and no foul play is suspected at this stage.

Efforts to serve a warrant continued at 3:23 PM in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street, but again, no contact was made with the suspect.

During patrol near Washington and 1st Street at 4:02 PM, officers identified a subject wanted on an outstanding Livingston County Arrest Warrant. A foot pursuit ensued when the subject fled, resulting in the subject’s apprehension and subsequent transportation to Caldwell County Jail for the warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest.

A parking complaint in the 600 block of E Bus 36 Hwy was addressed at 6:38 PM, with officers resolving the issue upon their arrival.

At 7:46 PM, officers investigated a report of a loud bang in the 300 block of Hillcrest. Nothing unusual was found, and the area was deemed safe.

Suspicious activity was reported at 9:50 PM near Washington and Bus 36 Hwy, involving a subject walking in the area. Officers determined no crimes had been committed after locating the individual.

The night concluded with a significant arrest at 11:26 PM in the 200 block of Washington Street. A subject was apprehended for brandishing a firearm and faces multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The individual was transported to Caldwell County Jail pending charges.

