Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, October 2, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department has released a report detailing the array of calls and activities their officers responded to on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023.

The day began with officers responding to a series of 911 calls with instant hang-ups emanating from the 1200 block of Bryan Street at 6:57 a.m. Upon checking the residence, the officers made contact with the subject, ensuring everything was satisfactory.

At 7:36 a.m., a commercial alarm prompted police attention in the 2800 block of Grand Drive. The call-out contact was reached, and the building was secured. Shortly after, at 7:49 a.m., the same commercial alarm was activated again, with officers returning to the premises to reconfirm that all was in order.

A citizen inquired about the procedure to obtain property from a towed vehicle at 9:29 a.m. An officer provided guidance, directing the individual to get in touch with the towing company.

At 10:00 a.m., a call was received from an individual seeking to discuss an ongoing investigation with the Animal Control Officer, who promptly returned the call.

Officers addressed a traffic hazard complaint at Bryan and Washington involving a business advertisement at 10:40 a.m.. After officers spoke with the business owners, they agreed to reposition their sign.

The day continued with a subject arriving at the Police Department to collect a copy of a crash report at 10:53 a.m., which was furnished to them.

Following up, at 10:58 a.m., an officer conducted a well-being check at a residence in the 1200 block of Green Street and reported all as OK.

Officers were out on a special assignment in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street at 11:14 a.m..

Calls and assignments related to ongoing investigations and animal control issues filled the midday schedule, including discussions with the prosecutor’s office and the execution of court duties.

A wildlife issue was addressed by the Animal Control Officer in the 1700 block of Fairchild Street at 12:14 p.m., with the officer setting a trap to capture the animal in question.

The afternoon saw a continued strea.m. of activities, including court duties, record pickups, and animal control efforts, such as a report at 2:51 p.m. of two boxer dogs running loose on S. Washington Street, which the Animal Control Officer responded to but could not locate the dogs.

At 5:26 p.m., an officer received information regarding a subject behaving strangely and proceeded to speak with the reporting party.

Shortly after, at 5:42 p.m., an individual reported possible harassment at the Police Department, with the officer providing assistance as they initiated the process to file a protection order.

The evening brought more serious incidents, with officers responding to a reported assault at Elm and 2nd Street at 7:39 p.m., where the suspects remain unidentified, and the case is actively investigated.

At 8:24 p.m., officers responded to a stealing report in the 1000 block of Graves Street, successfully locating and arresting the suspect, who was processed, released with citations, and the stolen property was returned to the victim.

The Chillicothe Police Department concluded the day with a total of 94 calls for service.

For any inquiries, please contact the Shift Supervisor at Chillicothe Police Department, 613 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO, HQ: 660-646-2121 or Toll-Free 1-877-646-2185