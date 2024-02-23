Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, February 22, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department released details of their daily activities for Thursday, February 22nd, 2024. Apart from these incidents, the Chillicothe Police Department officers also conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and pursued various investigations, demonstrating their dedication to maintaining public safety.

On Thursday, February 22nd, the department received a total of 78 calls for service.

At 5:20 AM, officers swiftly responded to a distressing call from the 1700 block of Hickory Street regarding a sexual assault. A suspect was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

Later in the morning, at 10:00 AM, officers took on a lighter duty by assisting with the annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day, escorting local FFA students in celebration of FFA week.

The department continued its service into the midday at 11:28 AM, responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 900 block of Frederick Street. The situation, found to be a verbal altercation, was de-escalated as officers mediated between the involved parties, ensuring no further action was necessary.

In the afternoon, at 3:18 PM, a call led officers to the 500 block of Corporate Drive, where they recovered property that was later identified as a controlled substance.

The day’s efforts extended into the night, with officers heading to the 1000 block of Graves Street at 10:00 PM following a child neglect report. The situation was assessed, ensuring the child’s safety and well-being with the investigation continuing as charges are pending.

