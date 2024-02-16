Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, Feb 15, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department has released a comprehensive report detailing all police activities for Thursday, February 15th, 2024. The department’s officers were engaged in various operations throughout the day, addressing community safety, conducting investigations, and responding to incidents across the city.

The Chillicothe Police Department received a total of 111 calls for service on this day.

09:31 AM: Officers recovered a wallet in the area of Polk and Dickinson Streets and are making efforts to locate its owner.

10:04 AM: A traffic stop at Locust and Jackson Streets led to the arrest of an adult female driver with multiple felony warrants. A search of the vehicle uncovered a significant amount of narcotics, felony drug paraphernalia, counterfeit money, and a handgun. The female was transported to CCDC, with additional felony charges pending.

10:12 AM: The detective’s office was contacted by an out-of-state agency regarding a sex offense that occurred years ago in Chillicothe. The investigation is ongoing.

10:29 AM: A report of online harassment threatening harm to a Chillicothe resident was filed. The investigation continues.

11:15 AM: Officers located and counseled a reported C&I driver near Simpson Park on their driving behavior.

11:16 AM: A domestic disturbance in the 2600 block of Shawnee was resolved by advising the verbally altercating parties to separate.

11:30 AM: The wellbeing of a female in the 2600 block of Shawnee was checked, and she was found to be okay.

11:51 AM: Officers dispatched to a C&I driver near HWY 36 were unable to locate the driver due to being out of position.

12:01 PM: An attempt to use a business in the 1200 block of Washington to contact someone with a protection order led to an ongoing investigation.

01:16 PM: A walk-in report at the LEC involved a citizen assault, with a suspect identified and an ongoing investigation.

01:16 PM: Officers performed court duties at the courthouse.

03:28 PM: A motor vehicle crash on private property in the 1700 block of Morningside saw vehicle owners exchanging information.

03:56 PM: An investigation into juveniles allegedly harassing each other in the 900 block of Locust found no substantiating evidence.

04:37 PM: Juveniles seen starting a fire in a drainage tube at Jackson and Highland are under investigation.

04:56 PM: A property damage report involving a damaged vehicle in the 1900 block of Washington is being investigated.

07:47 PM: A vehicle was towed from Simpson Park after the driver failed to heed multiple warnings to register and insure the vehicle.

09:27 PM: Paraphernalia was seized in the 800 block of State Street by officers after being found by a new resident.

10:36 PM: Officers responded to the 800 block of Broadway to a report of a citizen experiencing electrical shocks at home, later determined to be under the influence of narcotics. The situation was deemed safe by CPD and CFD personnel.

In addition to these incidents, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and continued with numerous investigations.

