Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, December 7, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department was active on Thursday, December 7th, handling a range of incidents across the city, from traffic stops to aiding in animal control.

02:35 a.m. – Officers conducted a traffic stop near Fair St. and Dorney St., resulting in the arrest of a driver with a suspended license. The driver was released with a citation.

07:18 a.m. – Animal Control officers investigated a missing dog report at Cherry St. and Clay St., but the search yielded no results.

10:20 a.m. – Officers served papers in the 700 block of Webster St.

11:57 a.m. – A response was made to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Hillcrest.

02:42 p.m. – A report of a wrong-way driver at Polk St. and Dewey St. was investigated, but the driver was not located.

04:42 p.m. – Officers searched for a dog at large near 1st St. and Hickory St. without success.

05:25 p.m. – In the 1400 block of Clay St., officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department with a stolen vehicle case.

05:47 p.m. – A potentially suicidal male in the 2700 block of Washington St. was persuaded to seek medical attention.

08:03 p.m. – A reported accident at Business 36 Highway and Washington St. was investigated; however, no accident was found.

08:25 p.m. – A cyclist near 1st and Hickory St. was warned for riding without lights.

11:52 p.m. – Officers advised a male at the Grand River Access to leave, as he was not engaged in fishing activities.

In total, the Chillicothe Police Department conducted numerous traffic stops, performed business checks, and responded to 83 calls for service throughout the day.