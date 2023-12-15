Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, December 14, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to multiple calls on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Throughout the day, Chillicothe officers were engaged in various duties, including traffic stops, business checks, and responding to 97 calls for service.

Here is a detailed report of activity for December 14, 2023:

1:36 a.m. – Officers checked on individuals at a closed business in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. The subjects were found to be okay and informed of the business hours.

1:55 a.m. – Responding to a well-being check in the 600 block of Elm Street, officers encountered an individual who sought a courtesy ride to Hedrick Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. Officers provided the necessary transportation.

5:40 a.m. – A subject visited the police department to speak with an officer.

9:00 a.m. – Officers conducted an investigation in the 200 block of Cowgill Street.

9:26 a.m. – Officers participated in a qualification training exercise at the firing range.

9:36 a.m. – A subject inquired about their wanted status with an officer over a call.

9:45 a.m. – In the 2800 block of Hornet Road, officers addressed a juvenile in possession of alcohol. The juvenile was taken into custody and later released to a family member.

10:28 a.m. – An individual visited the police department to report forgery. An officer took the necessary information for an investigation.

10:48 a.m. – The Highway Patrol Laboratory contacted an officer regarding submitted evidence.

10:51 a.m. – An officer conducted an investigation in the 200 block of Cowgill Street.

11:46 a.m. – A well-being check for a subject in the 400 block of Jackson Street was completed successfully.

11:58 a.m. – A follow-up investigation took place in the 200 block of Cowgill Street.

1:45 p.m. – A harassment complaint was investigated but was determined to be unfounded.

2:29 p.m. – An officer handled a call from the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

2:44 p.m. – Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies monitored US 36 for reported speeding and careless driving; no suspect vehicle was found.

2:48 p.m. – Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at a business in the 300 block of N. Washington Street.

2:49 p.m. – A follow-up investigation occurred in the 1500 block of Hickory Drive.

6:16 p.m. – An attempt to serve an arrest warrant in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street was unsuccessful.

6:52 p.m. – Officers responded to a non-injury, two-vehicle crash at Washington Street and Business 36 HWY.

8:27 p.m. – An assault report was taken in the 600 block of Walnut Street, but no charges were filed.

11:54 p.m. – A follow-up investigation was conducted in the 900 block of Third Street.