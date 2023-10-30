Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Sunday, Octrober 29, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department, located at 613 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO, released a detailed account of its activities on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Below is a recap of the events:

At 12:21 AM, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S Washington Street following an alarm alert. Upon their arrival, officers confirmed the building was secure, determining it was a false alarm.

At 1:10 AM, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Mitchell Ave. concerning a single motor vehicle crash that resulted in property damage. Further investigation revealed the driver had vacated the scene on foot. The driver was later apprehended and taken into custody on multiple criminal charges.

By 10:37 AM, officers made their way to the 700 block of Elm Street, following a theft report. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

At 5:54 PM, a call led officers to the 400 block of Clay Street due to an active domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers identified a male individual known to have an outstanding probation and parole warrant. As they moved to make the arrest, the man attempted to flee on foot, leading officers on a chase. He was eventually cornered in an alleyway and arrested. A woman was also arrested at the scene for hindering the prosecution.

At 8:08 PM, officers received a call from an individual seeking clarity regarding a civil dispute.

Apart from these incidents, Chillicothe officers also provided support for traffic and crowd control during the downtown Boo Fest celebrations.

Throughout the day, officers carried out routine duties including traffic stops, business checks, and follow-ups on various investigations. In total, the Chillicothe Police Department answered 74 calls for service on that Sunday.