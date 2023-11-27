Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Sunday, November 26, 2023

On Sunday, November 26, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a diverse range of calls. Throughout the day, the Chillicothe Police Department conducted traffic stops, checked on local businesses, and responded to 50 calls for service, highlighting their commitment to community safety and responsiveness.

In the early hours of the morning, at 3:41 a.m., officers were alerted by a concerned citizen about two missing juveniles. Fortunately, one returned home during the officers’ investigation, while the other was found by police walking home shortly thereafter.

At 7:21 a.m., the department received multiple reports of power outages across the town. These reports were promptly forwarded to the Chillicothe Municipal Utility Company for resolution.

By 7:46 a.m., citizens began inquiring about road conditions due to inclement weather. Officers directed them to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) website for the latest updates.

The day’s challenges continued when, at 8:17 a.m., a citizen’s electric wheelchair became stuck in the snow off the sidewalk. Officers promptly arrived at the 500 block of Mohawk to assist.

Later, at 9:00 a.m., officers handled a dog-at-large situation in the 300 block of Jackson Street, quickly identifying and contacting the owner.

In the afternoon, at 2:57 p.m., officers responded to a sensitive case in the 500 block of Grandview where a juvenile was threatening self-harm and harm to others. The guardians transported the juvenile to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation.

The department also focused on internal operations, with officers performing vehicle maintenance on patrol cars at 5:10 p.m.

Collaborative efforts continued as an officer consulted with the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 5:44 p.m. regarding an ongoing investigation.

At 6:09 p.m., a citizen inquired about any accidents involving their vehicle. Officers confirmed no such incidents had been reported and provided contact information for the Highway Patrol.

The day concluded with an officer conducting a follow-up for an ongoing investigation in the 100 block of Washington Street at 8:42 p.m.