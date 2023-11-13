Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Sunday, November 12, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department reported an active day on Sunday, November 12, as officers dealt with various incidents.

07:30 AM: Officers conducted a walking patrol in the 1100 block of Trenton Street.

08:32 AM: Officers assisted the Department of Family Services (DFS) with a home visit in the 1500 block of Bryan.

10:19 AM: A report of a dog at large in the 600 block of Boehner was received. The dog was not located.

11:11 AM: Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries in the 10 block of Waters Edge Drive.

11:33 AM: A report was filed regarding two dogs attacking each other in the 500 block of Williams. Animal Control Officers will follow up.

Noon: A trespassing call in the 100 block of St. Paul was determined to be a civil matter.

12:18 PM: Officers resolved a verbal dispute over custody in the 500 block of Williams as a civil disagreement.

02:20 PM: Officers received information about an altercation stemming from a custody dispute in the 700 block of Vine. The parties had already separated and did not require law enforcement intervention.

03:40 PM: Officers were alerted to unattended children in a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 36. The vehicle was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

08:18 PM: Officers filed a report of theft. It was determined to have occurred outside Chillicothe’s jurisdiction.

In addition to these incidents, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 68 calls for service on Sunday, November 12, 2023.