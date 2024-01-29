Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Sunday, January 28, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

In addition to the incidents below, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up on numerous investigations. The Chillicothe Police Department received 30 calls for service on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

01:21 AM – Officers investigated suspicious activity at a business located in the 200 block of BUS. 36. No unusual activity was observed.

06:51 AM – A noise complaint involving a generator was reported in the 600 block of Williams Street. The owner of the generator agreed to turn it off.

12:05 PM – Officers were contacted regarding difficulties a citizen faced with a recent vehicle purchase. They advised that it was a civil matter and provided information on potential remedies.

01:37 PM – A parking complaint was reported in the 1800 block of Country Club Drive. Officers found no violation.

03:07 PM – An unknown disturbance was reported in the Cooper Street area. Officers were unable to locate the source of the disturbance.

04:06 PM – Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Hillside. Children were instructed not to smash bricks they had found on the pavement and were asked to clean up the mess.

09:46 PM – Officers removed an individual who had been trespassed in the 2700 block of Washington while heavily intoxicated.

11:51 PM – Officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Herriman. The parties involved did not wish to press charges but expressed concern for the well-being of the individual causing the disturbance. The individual could not be identified and therefore was not located.

