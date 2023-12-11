Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Sunday, December 10, 2023

On a day marked by varied incidents, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to multiple calls on Sunday, December 10th, 2023.

In addition to these specific incidents, the Chillicothe Police Department conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up on numerous investigations, underlining their active role in community safety. The department received 47 calls for service on this day.

12:55 AM – Officers located a deceased animal and returned it to its owner, demonstrating compassion in their duty.

03:46 AM – Responding to consecutive 911 hang-up calls in the 900 block of 3rd Street, officers discovered unsanitary living conditions in a home with children. The children were safely relocated, and child neglect charges are being pursued against the caretakers.

07:04 AM – A report of suspicious activity involving a person peering into the windows of an unoccupied house in the 900 block of Dickinson led officers to conduct a thorough search, which yielded no unusual findings.

01:05 PM – At a business in the 300 block of Washington, officers handled a disturbance, resulting in the involved citizen being trespassed from the premises.

03:49 PM – A report of a dog at large disturbing citizens in the 10 block of 10th Street was attended to. Although the dog eluded capture, officers successfully deterred it from returning.

04:03 PM – Officers conducted a pedestrian check on 3rd Street, advising an individual against trespassing on railroad tracks.

04:40 PM – The department collected information regarding animal complaints on Jennifer Lane to forward to the Animal Control Officer (ACO).

05:11 PM – Officers engaged with a potentially suicidal individual in the 1300 block of Washington. The person confirmed they were not at risk, labeling the initial information as inaccurate.

05:48 PM – A phone call regarding child custody was addressed, with officers clarifying the issue as a civil matter.

08:00 PM – A suspicious vehicle reported behind a business in the 900 block of Washington was investigated, though the vehicle was not located.