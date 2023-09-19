Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, September 18, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day on Monday, September 18, 2023, responding to a variety of incidents across the city. The department received a total of 102 calls for service throughout the day. Below is a detailed account of the day’s activities.
Morning Activities
- 12:28 a.m.: Officers secured an unattended building located in the 700 block of Ann Street.
- 9:15 a.m.: A two-vehicle crash without injuries was reported in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. Officers took a report.
- 9:36 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, it was determined that the issue was a civil matter involving a custody dispute.
- 9:39 a.m.: Property was returned to its rightful owner in the 1300 block of Easton Avenue.
- 10:04 a.m.: The Animal Control Officer (ACO) attempted to locate the owner of two dogs running at large in the 1300 block of Locust Street. The dogs could not be captured.
- 10:30 a.m.: Officers made contact with a potentially suicidal individual in the 900 block of Washington Avenue. The subject indicated they did not wish to harm themselves.
- 10:33 a.m.: The ACO responded to the 3100 block of Litton Road for a report of three dogs at large. Two were captured and returned to their home.
- 10:35 a.m.: Officers investigated a threatening note in the 700 block of Clay Street. The note was determined to be a lease reminder and not a threat.
Afternoon Activities
- 1:16 p.m.: A report of a careless and imprudent driver was received in the area of Hickory Street and 1st Street. The vehicle was not located.
- 1:36 p.m.: Officers responded to a trespassing report in the 200 block of Calhoun Street. The property was found to be vacant, and no one was located in the vicinity.
Evening Activities
- 5:41 p.m.: Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a business in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. The disturbance was determined to be another custody dispute. Both parties were advised of Missouri’s 12-hour domestic law.
- 6:06 p.m.: A report was taken for a hit-and-run accident in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
- 6:22 p.m.: Officers took a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Vine Street.
- 6:44 p.m.: Officers returned to the 1000 block of Washington Avenue after subjects involved in a previous domestic altercation refused to leave the business. Both parties were advised to leave the area and return to their homes.
- 7:26 p.m.: A report of a runaway juvenile was received in the 400 block of Dickinson Street. The juvenile later returned home, and a report was forwarded to the juvenile office.
- 7:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Crescent Drive. Officers spoke with neighbors but found no signs of a disturbance.
- 9:52 p.m.: Officers responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of W BUS 36. An employee was found to have accidentally triggered the alarm.
In addition to these incidents, officers also conducted traffic stops, and business checks and followed up on numerous investigations.