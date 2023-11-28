Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, November 27, 2023

Chillicothe Police Activity Report November 28, 2023
Chillicothe Police Activity Report
On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, the Chillicothe Police Department reported a series of incidents, in addition, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to 104 calls for service throughout the day.

At 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Washington Street following a report of a loud boom. After a thorough check, nothing suspicious was found.

At 7:53 a.m., a water main break was reported on the 400 block of Ryan Lane. The Chillicothe Municipal Utilities (CMU) were immediately contacted for necessary action.

Officers assisted a stranded motorist near the east city limits on U.S. 36 Highway at 8:23 a.m. The driver confirmed they were safe.

Animal Control was active, responding to a call about a missing dog sighting at 9:27 a.m. Later, at 9:50 p.m., they attended to a dog bite incident on 3rd Street. The investigation is ongoing.

The police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at 10:58 p.m. in the 750 block of South Washington Street. The building was checked and secured.

At 12:50 p.m., a burglary report was filed at the Chillicothe Police Department, with an investigation currently underway.

Officers took a stealing report in the 900 block of Dickinson Street at 1:15 p.m., followed by a well-being check in the 500 block of Orchard Street at 1:28 p.m.

A report of a stuck 4-wheeler at the intersection of 3rd Street and Woodrow was addressed at 2:16 p.m., but the vehicle had already left the scene upon the officers’ arrival.

At 3:24 p.m., officers provided guidance on assault charges to a citizen in the department lobby.

A potential intoxicated driver was reported in the 800 block of West Business 36 Highway at 10:12 p.m. The vehicle was not located after a thorough search.

Officers responded to another commercial burglary alarm at 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of South Washington Street, finding the building secure.

