Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, November 27, 2023

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, the Chillicothe Police Department reported a series of incidents, in addition, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to 104 calls for service throughout the day.

At 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Washington Street following a report of a loud boom. After a thorough check, nothing suspicious was found.

At 7:53 a.m., a water main break was reported on the 400 block of Ryan Lane. The Chillicothe Municipal Utilities (CMU) were immediately contacted for necessary action.

Officers assisted a stranded motorist near the east city limits on U.S. 36 Highway at 8:23 a.m. The driver confirmed they were safe.

Animal Control was active, responding to a call about a missing dog sighting at 9:27 a.m. Later, at 9:50 p.m., they attended to a dog bite incident on 3rd Street. The investigation is ongoing.

The police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at 10:58 p.m. in the 750 block of South Washington Street. The building was checked and secured.

At 12:50 p.m., a burglary report was filed at the Chillicothe Police Department, with an investigation currently underway.

Officers took a stealing report in the 900 block of Dickinson Street at 1:15 p.m., followed by a well-being check in the 500 block of Orchard Street at 1:28 p.m.

A report of a stuck 4-wheeler at the intersection of 3rd Street and Woodrow was addressed at 2:16 p.m., but the vehicle had already left the scene upon the officers’ arrival.

At 3:24 p.m., officers provided guidance on assault charges to a citizen in the department lobby.

A potential intoxicated driver was reported in the 800 block of West Business 36 Highway at 10:12 p.m. The vehicle was not located after a thorough search.

Officers responded to another commercial burglary alarm at 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of South Washington Street, finding the building secure.