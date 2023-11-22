Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, November 20, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department, located at 613 Walnut St., attended to various calls and incidents on Monday, November 20th, 2023

Early in the morning, at 8:12 AM, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Washington Street following a burglary report and vehicle theft. The department issued a Special Press Release on 11/20/2023 for more details on this incident.

Later, at 1:26 PM, officers handled a phone call concerning civil matters, providing guidance to the caller. Shortly after, at 1:47 PM, officers engaged with an individual at the police department, addressing queries related to property damage.

The afternoon saw officers responding to a minor private property crash at 3:26 PM in the 2800 block of Hornet Drive. Here, the involved parties exchanged information, and a follow-up with one of the drivers was scheduled. Thankfully, there were no injuries, and towing services were not required.

Officers also attended to a disabled vehicle obstructing the intersection of Washington Street and Ryan Lane at 5:33 PM. The situation was promptly resolved as the driver managed to clear the vehicle from the roadway.

Another call led officers to the 700 block of Calhoun Street at 5:43 PM, where they secured an open door at a business establishment.

Apart from these incidents, the Chillicothe Police Department conducted numerous traffic stops, business checks, and paper services, and continued with various ongoing investigations.

In total, the department received 95 calls for service on this day, highlighting their commitment to maintaining safety and order in the community.

For more information, contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121 or toll-free at 1-877-646-2185.