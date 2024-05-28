Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, May 27, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 47 calls for service on May 27, 2024, addressing various incidents throughout the day. Below are the detailed activities from that day.

07:18 a.m. – Officers escorted a 5k run.

09:17 a.m. – Officers were contacted for a well-being check in the 200 block of Graves Street. Officers made contact by phone and found the individual to be okay.

01:03 p.m. – Officers checked on a possibly suicidal subject in the 1000 block of JFK. The person was found to be okay and was not a danger to themselves.

04:12 p.m. – Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 3rd and Turner, resulting in the narcotics arrest of an adult female. The suspect was placed on a 24-hour hold at CCDC for delivery of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and felony paraphernalia. The suspect was also arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant.

09:55 p.m. – Officers responded to a business alarm on Washington near the north city limits. An employee was discovered to have triggered the alarm.

In addition to these specific incidents, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and followed up on numerous investigations.

The Chillicothe Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its community through diligent and responsive service.

Related