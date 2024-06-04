Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, June 3, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 84 calls for service on Monday, June 3rd, 2024. The following is a detailed account of all activities for that day:

4:10 a.m. – Another agency contacted the Police Department with information for an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the agency and took the information for follow-up.

8:23 a.m. – A citizen reported a dispute between neighbors. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

8:33 a.m. – Officers responded to a report of a possible abandoned cat in the 1400 block of Polk Street. They discovered the animal was not abandoned after speaking with neighbors.

8:57 a.m. – A citizen called with questions about lost property. Officers provided the necessary information.

9:06 a.m. – A citizen arrived at the Police Department to retrieve lost property, which was returned by the officers.

9:15 a.m. – A citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers took the information for follow-up.

9:38 a.m. – Another citizen arrived to retrieve lost property, which was successfully returned.

10:04 a.m. – A citizen called with questions about retrieving property from the evidence/property room. Officers answered the questions.

10:30 a.m. – Officers attempted a warrant service in the 1500 block of Jackson Street but were unable to make contact.

10:32 a.m. – A citizen reported a possible animal dumping in the 1600 block of Polk Street. Officers will follow up with the Animal Control Officer.

10:49 a.m. – A citizen called with questions about obtaining resources for another person in need. Officers provided the necessary information.

11:08 a.m. – Officers conducted a follow-up in the 1500 block of Jackson Street.

11:23 a.m. – A citizen requested officers to conduct a civil property exchange. Officers informed the citizen they would not be involved.

11:25 a.m. – A citizen called with questions about an ongoing investigation. Officers provided answers.

1:12 p.m. – A citizen had questions about vehicle licensing. Officers provided the information needed.

2:01 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a report of possible illegal dumping in the 300 block of Park Lane. The victim declined to make a report.

2:27 p.m. – Officers assisted a confused person entering and exiting a business in the 400 block of North Washington Street.

2:27 p.m. – A citizen arrived with questions about possible harassment. Officers answered the questions, and no report was filed.

2:38 p.m. – Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Springhill Street. They took a report of assault, identified a suspect, and charges are pending.

3:18 p.m. – A citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers took the information for follow-up.

3:26 p.m. – A citizen had questions about the location of a towed vehicle. Officers provided the necessary information.

3:38 p.m. – Officers resolved a custody dispute in the 1100 block of Clay Street.

4:11 p.m. – Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1700 block of Hickory Drive. The person was no longer residing there but was found safe in another jurisdiction.

4:24 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of two dogs running at large in the 900 block of Walnut Street but were unable to locate the dogs.

4:38 p.m. – Officers responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of 36 Highway and discovered there was no emergency.

5:53 p.m. – Officers took a report of child abuse and neglect in the 1800 block of Clay Street. The investigation is ongoing.

6:40 p.m. – Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Eleventh Street and arrested a 24-year-old male for domestic assault. The male was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges.

6:58 p.m. – Officers took a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Ryan Lane at South Washington Street.

In addition to these specific incidents, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and other routine activities throughout the day.

