Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, June 24, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department answered 84 calls for service on June 24, 2024, addressing various incidents. Throughout the day, officers also conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to additional calls for service.

At 1:24 a.m., officers took a report of tampering with a victim at the Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

At 8:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of J.F.K. Avenue. Upon arrival, no disturbance was found.

At 8:46 a.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about harassment. Officers discovered the incident occurred in another jurisdiction and referred the individual to the appropriate agency.

At 9:47 a.m., an abandoned bicycle was recovered in the 300 block of North Washington Street.

At 10:32 a.m., the Animal Control Officer (ACO) was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Jefferson Street regarding a raccoon in the attic. The ACO assisted the residents.

At 11:04 a.m., officers took a report of drug activity in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. The investigation is ongoing.

At 11:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a dog left in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers responded but were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description provided.

At 1:08 p.m., officers conducted a follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

At 1:32 p.m., a citizen inquired about lost property at the Police Department. The individual was informed that their property had not been turned in.

At 1:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1000 block of Elm Street. The vehicle owner was instructed to move the vehicle.

At 1:37 p.m., officers responded to another parking complaint in the 700 block of Cherry Street but found no violations.

At 1:43 p.m., officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a fire alarm call in the 700 block of Clay Street. No fire was found.

At 2:08 p.m., a citizen provided information to the Police Department for an ongoing investigation. Officers recorded the information for follow-up.

At 2:20 p.m., the ACO was dispatched to assist a dog with an injured paw at Dickinson Avenue and Jackson Street. The dog was turned over to the Humane Society.

At 2:22 p.m., another citizen provided information to the Police Department for an ongoing investigation. Officers recorded the information for follow-up.

At 2:38 p.m., officers conducted a follow-up on an ongoing investigation in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

At 3:05 p.m., officers assisted the Patriot Guard and Missouri State Highway Patrol with an escort for the remains of a Vietnam Veteran Medal of Honor recipient. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

At 3:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a possible burglary and harassment in the 300 block of South Brunswick Street. Officers located the suspect and arrested a 23-year-old male, who was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges.

At 5:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of possible stealing in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers contacted the owner, and no report was filed.

At 7:37 p.m., officers took a report of property damage in the 400 block of Samuel Street. The investigation is ongoing.

