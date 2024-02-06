Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, February 5, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department was actively involved in various law enforcement duties on Monday, February 5th, 2024. The day’s activities ranged from responding to intoxicated individuals, court duties, and animal investigations, to investigating complaints and executing traffic stops.

The day began early at 12:53 AM with officers responding to a call in the 2700 block of Washington Street. An intoxicated individual was requested to leave a business premises and complied without incident.

Court duties called officers to the courthouse at 09:30 AM, showcasing the department’s commitment to supporting the legal process.

By 09:54 AM, Animal Control Officers (ACO) were busy with an ongoing animal investigation in the 100 block of Washington Street, demonstrating the department’s dedication to animal welfare.

At 10:41 AM, there was a collaborative effort with the Missouri Board of Probation over concerns of suspected armed criminal action, illustrating the cooperative nature of law enforcement agencies.

An ACO was notified at 11:02 AM about a missing dog in the 100 block of 3rd Street, and by 11:35 AM, officers had recovered evidence in the 200 block of Washington Street related to a weapons violation, furthering an important investigation.

11:37 AM saw officers assessing a potential fraud case, which was determined not to involve criminal activity, highlighting the department’s thorough investigative processes.

Animal control activities continued with investigations at 12:16 PM in the 10 block of 3rd Street and 12:47 PM in the 300 block of Cowgill Street.

The evening involved officers at 07:30 PM advising a victim that a suspect had been identified in their case, ensuring victims are kept informed.

At 08:45 PM, officers were on the lookout for a possibly suicidal subject, showcasing the department’s concern for community mental health, although the individual could not be located.

The day concluded with officers responding to a trespassing and resisting arrest incident at 11:19 PM in the 2700 block of Washington Street, with the suspect being detained.

In total, the Chillicothe Police Department received 65 calls for service on February 5th, 2024

