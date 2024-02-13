Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, February 12, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department was actively involved in various law enforcement duties on Monday, February 12, 2024. The day’s activities ranged from responding to intoxicated individuals, court duties, and animal investigations, to investigating complaints and executing traffic stops.

The department received a total of 78 calls for service on this day.

10:13 AM, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W Business 36 following a theft report. The investigation remains in progress as officers work to identify the perpetrators.

10:52 AM, a two-vehicle accident was reported on the 200 block of Washington Street. The collision resulted in minor damage to both vehicles involved. One driver received a citation for failing to yield, although no injuries were reported.

11:40 AM, a call led officers to the 1300 block of Edgewood Drive, where property damage to a power pole was reported. The case is currently under investigation.

1:00 PM, officers assisted over the phone to an individual seeking advice on a civil matter.

1:07 PM, a theft incident involving two utility vehicles was reported on the 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue. Officers successfully recovered one vehicle, while the search continued for the second. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

2:12 PM, a non-injury traffic crash involving two vehicles occurred in the 1700 block of Maple Street. The incident, which involved one vehicle backing into an unattended parked vehicle, resulted in minor damages.

4:04 PM, another individual reached out to officers via phone to inquire about a child custody dispute.

7:26 PM, officers were called to the 1300 block of Walnut Street regarding a suspicious individual in the area. Although the subject was not located, officers found no evidence of criminal activity.

8:59 PM, a disturbance report from the 300 block of 3rd Street prompted a police response. Upon arrival, officers did not encounter any disturbances.

