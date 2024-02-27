Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, Feb. 26, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department has released a detailed report of all activities and responses for Monday, February 26th, 2024.

In addition to these specific incidents, the Chillicothe Police Department officers were engaged in various routine activities throughout the day, including conducting traffic stops, performing business checks, and continuing with numerous ongoing investigations.

The department handled a total of 86 calls for service on Monday.

2:46 AM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 3rd Street following a disturbance report. A resident reported an unidentified individual knocking on their door repeatedly during the early hours. Despite a thorough search, officers were unable to locate anyone in the vicinity.

At 7:38 AM, a false alarm call led officers to a business located in the 300 block of Business 36 Highway. The alarm was promptly investigated, and it was determined to be a false alert.

Later in the day, at 2:10 PM, officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 300 block of Brunswick. However, the wanted individual could not be located at the time.

3:13 PM saw officers responding to a welfare check in the 400 block of Wise Street. The individual in question was found to be in good condition.

A concerning situation was reported at 3:42 PM, where officers were informed about a juvenile being inappropriately touched. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

The department also dealt with a disturbance in the 500 block of Mohawk at 4:51 PM. An individual was arrested for causing the disturbance and was subsequently transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center, pending charges.

