Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department released a detailed activity report for Monday, February 19, 2024, highlighting the range of calls and incidents officers responded to throughout the day. The department is located at 613 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO, and can be contacted at 660-646-2121 or toll-free at 1-877-646-2185.

The department received a total of 44 calls for service on this date.

05:06 AM : Evidence custodians performed their duties within the evidence room, ensuring the integrity and organization of evidence storage.

09:04 AM : A report of a stolen animal was received. Since the crime originated outside the jurisdiction, the reporting parties were directed to their local law enforcement agency for further assistance.

09:29 AM : Officers received a request for assistance in locating the property of a deceased individual.

10:18 AM : A report of a dog at large on the 100 block of E Jackson Street was investigated, but the dog was not found.

11:05 AM : A report of a suspicious person on Adams Drive was investigated, but no one matching the description was located.

01:15 PM : Inquiries about an eviction were redirected to the sheriff’s office for proper jurisdiction.

04:09 PM : Animal Control Officers successfully trapped a raccoon, which was scheduled for removal.

05:18 PM : A property damage report involving a vandalized trailer on the 200 block of Woodrow was taken. The investigation will continue.

05:49 PM : A caller reported a property dispute. Officers are assessing the situation to determine if it warrants a criminal investigation.

07:08 PM : An assault at Danner Park involving juveniles and adults is under investigation to identify all parties involved and assess potential charges.

10:59 PM: Suspicious activity reported in the area of Dickinson and Cooper was resolved after officers determined the individuals were attending to a stranded vehicle.

Throughout the day, Chillicothe officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, served papers, and continued with various ongoing investigations.

Related