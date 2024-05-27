Chillicothe Police Department activity report for May 25 and 26, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 103 calls for service over the weekend, detailing various incidents and providing assistance to the community.

Saturday, May 25, 2024

8:15 AM, Officers spoke to a male subject who reported being assaulted on May 24, 2024, in the 400 block of Locust Street by another male subject. A suspect has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

12:20 PM, Officers and the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Glendale Street for an oven fire. The fire was extinguished upon arrival, and no damage was reported.

3:05 PM, Officers responded to the 1700 block of Fairchild for a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers observed no crime occurring.

5:07 PM, Officers responded to the 1400 block of Walnut Street for a report of a careless and imprudent driver. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle but will provide extra patrols in the area.

5:50 PM, Officers spoke to a subject over the phone regarding questions of possible threats being made.

8:36 PM, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Miller for a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers observed no crime occurring.

10:17 PM, Officers responded to the 1700 block of Jennings Place for a request to check the well-being of a female subject. Officers contacted the subject, who was found to be okay.

10:34 PM, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street for a report of suspicious activity. Officers contacted one subject but observed no crime occurring.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 56 calls for service on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Sunday, May 26, 2024

2:27 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Maple Street for a report of suspicious activity and someone knocking on the window of a residence. Upon arrival, officers observed no crime occurring and no subjects in the area.

12:50 PM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Locust Street to assist a citizen with an issue of stray cats in the area. Further follow-up will be conducted by the Animal Control Officer.

5:39 PM, Officers answered questions over the phone regarding landlord and tenant issues.

9:36 PM, Officers responded to the 600 block of East Business 36 Highway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers contacted the driver, who was just waiting in his vehicle until it was time for him to go to work.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and followed up with numerous investigations. The Chillicothe Police Department received 47 calls for service on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

