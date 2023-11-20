Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department has released an account of their activities from Friday, November 17th through Sunday, November 19th, 2023. This report provides a look into the various incidents handled by the department, reflecting their commitment to maintaining public safety and order in the community.

The Chillicothe Police Department also conducted numerous traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to 243 calls for service over this period.

Friday, November 17th:

At 7:28 a.m., officers addressed an out-of-control juvenile in the 1600 block of W 2nd St.

At 9:47 a.m., officers checked on a confused elderly male at Washington St. and Polk St.

Between 9:52 and 9:54 a.m., Animal Control investigated potential animal abuse and neglect in the 1400 block of Cooper St. and at Broadway and 10th St.

At 9:58 a.m., a male was arrested on a Livingston County warrant in the 2800 block of Hornet Dr.

At 10:35 a.m., officers took a fraud report from a citizen at the police department.

Around 1:16 p.m., a dog at large was returned to its owner in the 1700 block of Webster St.

At 2:11 p.m., officers discussed a harassment issue with a citizen.

At 3:15 p.m., a male turned himself in on an active warrant at the police department.

At 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Brunswick St.

At 5:53 p.m., a property dispute in the 100 block of Crescent Dr. was deemed a civil matter.

At 5:58 p.m., officers detained an erratic male in the 1000 block of Washington St.

At 6:43 p.m., officers conducted a wellbeing check on a juvenile in the 100 block of 10th St.

At 7:21 p.m., officers attended to a 2-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Graves St.

At 7:25 p.m., officers assisted a male having a reaction to drugs in the 100 block of Clay St.

At 8:04 p.m., a suicide attempt was reported in the 1700 block of Morningside Dr.

At 8:12 p.m., officers diffused a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of State St.

Saturday, November 18th:

At 5:14 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 600 block of S Washington St.

At 7:52 a.m., a person was taken into protective custody from the 2700 block of Washington St.

At 8:23 a.m., a residential alarm in the 1500 block of Webster St. was deemed accidental.

At 10:51 a.m., a 2-vehicle crash occurred at Washington St. and Calhoun St.

At 12:51 p.m., officers issued citations for property destruction and assault in the 200 block of Clay St.

At 2:40 p.m., a custody dispute in the 10 block of 3rd St. was determined to be civil.

At 2:47 p.m., officers responded to an unwanted male in the 400 block of Clay St.

At 5:38 p.m., a deer carcass was removed from the north end of Washington St.

At 6:03 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of W Business 36 Highway.

At 6:11 p.m., officers investigated a 2-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Washington St.

At 7:02 p.m., a traffic stop near 1st and Washington St. led to an arrest for lack of a driver’s license.

At 8:43 p.m., an assault was reported in the 2600 block of Shawnee Dr.

At 9:05 p.m., child abuse was reported in the 1600 block of Fair St.

At 9:42 p.m., a female with suicidal thoughts was assisted in the 400 block of Elm St.

Sunday, November 19th:

At 7:46 a.m., officers searched for a vehicle with a female in labor on US 36.

At 10:02 a.m., a male was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Brunswick St.

At 10:54 a.m., officers advised a citizen on property retrieval in the police department lobby.

At 11:13 a.m., a private property crash in the 500 block of Washington St. was handled.

At 12:04 p.m., a report of juveniles playing in the median at Park Ln. and Washington St. was investigated.

At 4:55 p.m., a dog at large was reported at Webster and Woodward St.

At 7:24 p.m., officers assisted in a smoke incident in the 2500 block of Fairview St.

At 9:24 p.m., a dog struck by a car at Litton Rd. and Mohawk Dr. was taken to a clinic.