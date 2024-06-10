Chillicothe Police report for Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 189 calls for service from June 7th to June 9th, 2024. The following detailed activities highlight the department’s efforts over the weekend.

Friday, June 7th, 2024

8:36 a.m. – Officers responded to the 2900 block of Washington Street for a report of a suspicious subject. The subject had left the area before officers arrived.

10:17 a.m. – Animal Control responded to the 400 block of Wilson Street for a report of possible animal abuse. A suspect has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

3:17 p.m. – Officers spoke with a subject who had questions about a possible scam.

3:22 p.m. – Officers spoke with a subject in the 900 block of Jackson Street who had questions about property. Officers determined it to be a civil issue and recommended the subject contact an attorney for further assistance.

3:31 p.m. – Officers returned the property to a subject that had previously lost it.

6:43 p.m. – Officers responded to the area of 3rd and Washington Street for a report of a careless and imprudent driver. Officers located and contacted the driver, issuing a warning for careless and imprudent driving.

11:11 p.m. – Officers responded to the 1600 block of Polk Street for a report of two dogs running at large. Officers contacted the dog’s owner, who had captured the dogs and issued a warning for dogs at large.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 81 calls for service on Friday, June 7th, 2024.

Saturday, June 8th, 2024

6:21 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a disabled vehicle blocking the alley between Walnut and Cherry Streets near Bryan Street. Officers contacted the owner, who said they would move the vehicle.

8:17 a.m. – Officers conducted a funeral escort for a local funeral home.

8:28 a.m. – Officers conducted public relations at the annual fly-in at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport.

9:25 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers responded and discovered there was no emergency.

9:44 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a report of a careless and imprudent driver traveling westbound toward Chillicothe on U.S. 36 Highway. Officers located the vehicle as it entered the city limits and did not observe any traffic violations.

4:07 p.m. – A citizen arrived at the Police Department with questions about scam phone calls. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions. No report was filed.

4:09 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a private property motor vehicle crash in the 900 block of S. Washington Street. Officers assisted in the exchange of information. No report was filed.

5:31 p.m. – A citizen arrived at the Police Department to inquire about lost property. Officers spoke with the citizen and informed them their property had not been turned in to the Police Department.

8:16 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a report of trespassing by juveniles in the 200 block of Clay Street. Officers spoke with the juveniles and their parents and informed them to stay off the property.

9:25 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a commercial business alarm in the 600 block of W. Business 36 Highway. Officers responded and did not discover any emergency.

10:05 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Officers responded and contacted the person, who left without further incident.

Sunday, June 9th, 2024

12:35 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a stranded motorist in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers responded and discovered the person did not need assistance.

12:58 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a commercial business alarm in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Officers responded and discovered there was no emergency.

1:01 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a fire in the 800 block of Elm Street. Officers spoke with a citizen who had put out the fire. Officers informed the citizen of the city ordinance about fires.

8:37 a.m. – A citizen called the Police Department to inquire about lost property. Officers informed the citizen that their property had not been turned in to the Police Department.

9:27 a.m. – Officers conducted a follow-up on leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Officers issued a citation to one person at the Police Department, who was released with a pending court date.

9:33 a.m. – Officers took a report of a delayed motor vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Clay Street. The investigation is ongoing.

10:40 a.m. – A citizen arrived at the Police Department to retrieve their lost dog. Officers returned the dog to the citizen.

11:05 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury motor vehicle crash at W. Business 36 Highway and S. Washington Street. Officers reported one vehicle was struck in the rear by another at the stop light. A report was taken.

12:03 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a well-being check on Jackson Street near the railroad tracks. Officers responded and discovered the person was okay and did not need assistance.

12:17 p.m. – A citizen called the Police Department with questions about driving a scooter on the street without a driver’s license. Officers informed the citizen that a valid driver’s license is required to operate any motor vehicle on city streets.

12:46 p.m. – A citizen arrived at the Police Department with questions about a citation they received. Officers answered their questions.

1:05 p.m. – Officers took a report of harassment at the Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

3:48 p.m. – Officers arrested a 45-year-old male for harassment in the 300 block of Mansur Street. The male was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the filing of formal charges.

5:01 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a report of juveniles possibly playing with a gun in the 900 block of Dickinson Avenue. Officers responded and were unable to locate anyone or any danger.

5:43 p.m. – Officers transported a prisoner to Caldwell County Detention Center.

8:24 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to an open door at a business in the 500 block of N. Washington Street. Officers checked the business and did not discover any criminal activity. A key holder was contacted and secured the door.

9:47 p.m. – A citizen brought a stray dog to the Police Department. Officers will follow up with the Animal Control Officer.

Officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to 108 calls for service on Saturday, June 8th, and Sunday, June 9th, 2024.

