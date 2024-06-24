Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 208 calls for service over the period from Friday, June 21st to Sunday, June 23rd, 2024. The following is an account of their activities during this time frame.

Friday, June 21st, 2024

2:21 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Cowgill Street near the railroad tracks for a report of juveniles playing on the tracks. Officers were unable to locate any subjects.

6:32 a.m., Officers received a request to check the well-being of a subject near Gravesville Park. Officers contacted the subject, who stated they did not need any assistance.

11:29 a.m., Officers spoke with a subject over the phone who had questions about possible threats being made. No report was needed.

1:32 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Washington Street for a report of debris in the roadway. Officers cleared the debris without further incident.

3:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a business in the 3000 block of Highway 65 for a report of theft. Officers identified the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

7:46 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a verbal disagreement between subjects over a civil matter. Officers calmed the subjects, and no report was needed.

11:21 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, contact was made with numerous subjects, but no crimes were occurring.

Saturday, June 22nd, 2024

12:02 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in an alley in the 400 block of Locust Street. Officers responded and did not discover any criminal activity.

12:55 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1200 block of North Washington Street. Officers responded and contacted a group of people who agreed to calm down and leave the area.

2:12 a.m., Officers were on patrol and contacted juveniles who were out past curfew. Officers transported the juveniles to their residences and released them to their parents.

9:12 a.m., A citizen called the Police Department to inquire about retrieving their property from the property/evidence room. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

10:56 a.m., A citizen called the Police Department with questions about harassment. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

11:21 a.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Officers responded and discovered there was no criminal activity at that time.

12:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers responded but were unable to locate anyone.

12:52 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Clay Street. Officers responded and arrested a 51-year-old male for fourth-degree domestic assault. The male was processed at the Police Department and released pending a court appearance.

1:30 p.m., A citizen arrived at the Police Department with questions about harassment. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions. No report was filed at that time.

1:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle, non-injury private property motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Litton Road. Officers responded and assisted in the exchange of information. No report was taken.

1:45 p.m., A citizen called the Police Department with questions about landlord/tenant laws. Officers spoke with the citizen and discovered the incident was civil in nature.

1:49 p.m., A citizen called the Police Department to provide information for an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

2:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Jackson Street. Officers responded and took a report for domestic assault. The investigation is ongoing.

3:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Washington Street. Officers responded and took a report. The investigation is ongoing.

6:33 p.m., A citizen called the Police Department to provide information for an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

7:34 p.m., A citizen called the Police Department to provide information for an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

8:01 p.m., A citizen called the Police Department with questions about riding scooters. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

9:17 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing in the 1400 block of Polk Street. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday, June 23rd, 2024

3:10 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud crash in the 1000 block of Arcadia Road. Officers responded but were unable to locate anything.

7:13 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 2600 block of Fair Street. Officers responded and the person was assisted.

7:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 500 block of Corporate Drive. Officers responded and did not discover any emergency.

12:10 p.m., Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile in the 1400 block of Clay Street.

12:58 p.m., A citizen called the Police Department to provide information for an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

1:09 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle, non-injury traffic crash at Calhoun and Locust Streets. Officers responded and took a report. One driver was issued a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign resulting in a traffic crash.

3:05 p.m., A citizen called the Police Department to provide information for an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

3:20 p.m., A citizen called the Police Department with questions about marijuana use in the city parks. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

3:27 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane. Officers responded but were unable to locate anything.

3:41 p.m., A citizen called the Police Department with questions about child restraint seats. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

8:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1500 block of Springhill Road. Officers responded and found the person was okay and did not need assistance.

