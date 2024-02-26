Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department released a detailed account of their activities on Saturday, February 24th, 2024. Here’s a partial look at the day’s events, demonstrating the department’s commitment to serving and protecting the citizens of Chillicothe.

On February 24th, the department handled 45 calls for service, showcasing their unwavering commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of Chillicothe’s residents.

06:04 AM – Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Frederick Street following a noise complaint concerning machinery operation. Upon arrival, no noise sources were identified.

09:02 AM – A citizen contacted the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) seeking clarification on regulations about certain city properties. The department provided the necessary information.

10:26 AM – A report about a deceased opossum in the 1200 block of McNally was received. The situation did not necessitate law enforcement intervention for removal.

12:28 PM – The police advised a citizen who fell victim to an extortion scam, emphasizing the importance of not interacting or transferring funds to the scammer.

12:47 PM – In a landlord-tenant dispute over withholding tax documents, officers facilitated the return of the documents to the former tenant and recommended pursuing further matters through small claims court.

01:05 PM – A domestic dispute in the 1200 block of Bryan prompted a police response, resulting in one party opting to leave temporarily to de-escalate the situation.

01:39 PM – Officers collected a statement from a victim as part of an ongoing burglary investigation.

05:00 PM – A report concerning a careless and imprudent driver on Washington Street was investigated, though the vehicle in question was not located.

08:20 PM – A traffic stop at Vine and Jackson led to the arrest of an adult male on an active warrant for assault. The individual posted bond and was subsequently released.

11:10 PM – Officers responded to threats made against employees in the 600 block of BUS. 36. By the time of arrival, management had already resolved the situation, negating the need for police intervention.

In addition to the specific incidents, the Chillicothe Police Department conducted several traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and continued with ongoing investigations, underscoring their relentless dedication to community safety.

