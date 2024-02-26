Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department was engaged in a variety of activities on Friday, February 23, 2024, demonstrating their commitment to community safety and support. The day also included traffic stops, business checks, and ongoing investigations, highlighting the department’s comprehensive approach to law enforcement and community support.

In total, the Chillicothe Police Department received 77 calls for service.

08:43 AM: The Animal Control Officer (ACO) was informed of a dog at large near Old HWY 190. The dog was located outside city limits, and the ACO was unable to intervene.

09:12 AM: Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) in apprehending a wanted suspect on BUS. 36, ensuring community safety.

09:37 AM: Detectives engaged with the Department of Family Services (DFS) concerning an ongoing child neglect investigation, highlighting interagency cooperation.

09:53 AM: A burglary report in the 400 block of JFK led to the identification of a suspect with an existing arrest warrant, with plans to request an additional warrant.

10:35 AM: An intoxicated female was removed from a property in the 900 block of Adams Drive, with officers enforcing trespassing laws.

11:07 AM: The same female was later trespassed from another location on Hornet Road, and warned against further disturbances.

11:18 AM: A potential sexual assault case was reported, with investigations set to continue.

12:03 PM: A disturbance call near Chicago and Montgomery ended with officers unable to locate the source of the reported yelling.

01:18 PM: The ACO dealt with an unrestrained animal issue on Jennifer Lane, issuing citations to uncooperative owners.

01:27 PM: A false alarm regarding a domestic assault on Brunswick Street was resolved, with no assault having occurred.

02:59 PM: Officers aided a citizen who dropped items near Washington and Jackson, showcasing community service.

05:11 PM: A custody dispute in the 100 block of Graves Street was deemed a civil matter by responding officers.

07:02 PM: A report of a stranded motorist near the library was resolved prior to officer's arrival.

08:12 PM: Threats reported in the 2800 block of Grand Drive were investigated, with no report taken after assessment.

09:10 PM: The well-being of children in the 400 block of Dickinson was confirmed, ensuring their safety.

