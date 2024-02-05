Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Friday, Feb. 2 through Feb, 4, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department reported a series of responses to various calls for service, investigations, and community assistance from Friday, February 2nd, to Sunday, February 4th, 2024.

Friday, February 2nd, 2024

9:59 AM: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Jackson Street following a report of a potential theft. After investigation, it was concluded that no crime had occurred.

11:39 AM: A call about individuals on the railroad tracks near Jackson Street prompted a swift response from officers. However, upon arrival, no one was found.

12:37 PM: Animal Control was called to a business in the 600 block of Washington Street to safely remove a bat.

2:49 PM: A verbal domestic dispute in the 500 block of Paul Street was investigated. Officers spoke with a male and female, determining the altercation was verbal with no physical conflict. No arrests were made.

5:53 PM: A well-being check was conducted in the 1700 block of Rosewood. The individual was found to be safe and without need of assistance.

6:41 PM: Officers searched for a reported careless and imprudent driver within the south city limits but were unable to locate the vehicle.

7:19 PM: Responding to a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Jackson Street, officers found the situation to be a verbal argument with no arrests made.

In addition, officers performed traffic stops, and business checks, and continued with numerous investigations, receiving 79 calls for service.

Saturday, February 3rd, 2024

5:30 AM: Officers investigated a business alarm in the 400 block of S Washington Street, which turned out to be false.

6:36 AM: A well-being check in the 1000 block of S Washington Street resulted in EMS transporting the individual to the hospital.

7:32 AM: Another false alarm was reported at a business in the 500 block of Washington Street.

10:39 PM: Suspicious activity reported in the 200 block of Washington Street was found to be non-criminal upon officers’ arrival.

The department conducted additional traffic stops, business checks, and investigations, receiving 40 calls for service.

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

12:34 AM: A theft report in the 400 block of Reynard Street led to identifying a suspect, with efforts to locate them ongoing.

2:00 AM: Debit card fraud in the 200 block of Washington Street is under investigation with suspects yet to be identified.

2:44 AM: A disturbance in the 400 block of Clay Street was resolved after officers mediated a verbal argument among multiple subjects.

3:46 PM: Officers advised a resident on landlord-tenant issues in the 500 block of Clay Street.

4:30 PM: A theft report of a four-wheeler from a residence was filed at the police department, with no suspects currently identified.

5:13 PM: A well-being check on Jennifer Lane confirmed the individual was safe.

7:08 PM: A verbal domestic dispute in the 500 block of Washington Street was de-escalated by officers.

10:19 PM: A false business alarm was investigated in the 700 block of Elm Street.

11:35 PM: Officers addressed a verbal domestic disturbance in the 400 block of E Jackson Street, concluding no arrests were necessary.

Officers also undertook traffic stops, business checks, and continued investigations, totaling 52 calls for service on Sunday.

