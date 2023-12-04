Chillicothe Police Department activity report for December 1st – 3rd

The Chillicothe Police Department has released a report of activities over the weekend from Frida, December 1st through Sunday, December 3rd, 2023. Officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks and responded to 203 calls for service over the weekend.
Friday, December 1st
- 04:04 a.m., Officers patrolled the 1200 block of Fair St. and discovered an unoccupied, unsecured vehicle with keys in the ignition. Despite a search, the owner was not located.
- 08:40 a.m., At Turner St. and 3rd St., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A female was arrested for leaving the scene and property damage.
- 10:01 a.m., In the 1000 block of Fair St., officers investigated a reported verbal domestic dispute but found no evidence.
- 12:40 p.m., Animal Control searched the 1900 block of 3rd St. for two loose dogs but did not locate them.
- 02:45 p.m., Officers assisted Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies in arresting a suspect making suicidal comments.
- 03:09 p.m., In the 1000 block of Washington St., officers aided in a private property accident.
- 03:21 p.m., At the 1400 block of Burnam Rd, officers were informed of kids harassing others but no formal report was requested.
- 04:19 p.m., Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at Trenton St. and JFK Ave. and found it legally parked and unoccupied.
- 04:42 p.m., A female shoplifting suspect was apprehended in the 1000 block of Graves St.
- 07:25 p.m., A traffic stop near Walnut St. and Bryan St. led to the arrest of a male with an active warrant.
- 11:24 p.m., At Simpson Park, officers reported a vehicle collision with a tree and ongoing property damage investigation.
Saturday, December 2nd
- 07:07 a.m., Officers removed a bat from a home in the 200 block of Clay St.
- 11:25 a.m., A commercial burglary alarm in the 400 block of Jackson St. was checked; the building was secure.
- 01:28 p.m., In the 700 block of Cowgill St., officers investigated a stolen phone.
- 04:28 p.m., A male was arrested for violating a protection order in the 1900 block of Calhoun St.
- 05:01 p.m., In the 1900 block of Polk St., officers took a report of a dog bite.
- 07:01 p.m., A two-vehicle crash at Clay St. and Washington St. resulted in one vehicle being towed and a citation issued.
- 10:49 p.m., A report about a man talking to himself on Turner St. was received but the individual had left.
- 11:09 p.m., A male sleeping in a car in the 100 block of E Jackson St. was arrested with drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, December 3rd
- 00:38 a.m., In the 500 block of Clay St., an intoxicated caller was arrested with drug paraphernalia.
- 01:26 a.m., Officers responded to a noise complaint about a train in the 600 block of Commercial St.
- 02:20 a.m., More drug paraphernalia was found in the 500 block of Clay St.; the occupant was arrested.
- 11:13 a.m., Officers provided advice regarding a court order to a citizen.
- 11:26 a.m., A domestic assault involving a juvenile in the 300 block of Jackson St. led to an adult male’s arrest.
- 12:41 p.m., Officers investigated a private property accident in the 700 block of Webster St.
- 01:59 p.m., In the 1200 block of Washington St., officers assisted in an accident information exchange.
- 02:14 p.m., No evidence of littering was found at Polk and Broadway St.
- 05:30 p.m., A vehicle speeding in the 2600 block of Washington St. was stopped; a warning was issued.
- 10:18 p.m., At the 900 block of Vine St., a male resisted officers during a domestic disturbance call and was arrested.