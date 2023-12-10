Chillicothe police conduct traffic stop, discover controlled substance

The Chillicothe Police Department initiated a traffic stop early Saturday morning at the intersection of Graves Street and Highway 36 due to expired vehicle registration.

During the stop, officers reported that an individual experienced a medical emergency and was subsequently transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered illegal substances. A passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an active Adair County warrant for larceny.

The Chillicothe Police Department stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.