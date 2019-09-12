Chillicothe Police Chief announces street closures

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports upcoming intersection and street closings in Chillicothe.

One set of closures is for the Kiwanis Kids Day Parade the morning of September 21st from 9 to 11 o’clock. Those are Webster and Washington to Washington and Clay to Clay and Locust and back to Silver Moon Plaza. The Kiwanis Kids Day Parade will begin at 9 o’clock.

Maples notes intersections and streets will also be closed for the Chillicothe High School Homecoming Parade the afternoon of September 27th from 1:30 to 3:15. Those include Polk and Sunset to Polk and Washington to Washington and Ann to Ann and Locust to Locust and Calhoun and back to the Chillicothe Middle School. The Homecoming Parade will begin at 2:20.

