Chillicothe Police Chief announces street closures for the month of July, 2019

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples has announced street closings for July as several events will be held next month.

Several streets will be closed in Chillicothe for Sliced Bread Day including Jackson Street on the morning of July 5th at 6 o’clock until the evening of July 6th at 5 o’clock. Webster will be closed from Locust to Washington Street July 6th from 9 to 5 o’clock for vendors.

A couple of streets will also be closed for the Sliced Bread Parade on July 6th including Washington Street from Calhoun to Ann Street, and Locust from Ann to Calhoun from 9 o’clock in the morning to 11 o’clock that night.

Streets to be closed for the Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show and Cruise Night include Washington Street from Third to Highway 190 the night of July 19th from 7 to 10 o’clock. Main Street near the courthouse will be closed for the car show from 7 o’clock to 10:30.