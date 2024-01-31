Chillicothe Police Chief announces department restructuring and promotions

Share To Your Social Network

In December 2023, Police Chief, John Maples presented to the City of Chillicothe Administration and Chillicothe City Council a restructuring of the police department following the retirement of Assistant Chief Rick Sampsel. The restructuring included the addition of a Patrol Captain and an Administrative Captain to enhance the Chillicothe Police Department. The Mayor and Council adopted the new organization and our vision for leadership within the department.

On behalf of the Chillicothe Police Department and the City of Chillicothe, Chief Maples announces that the promotions of Administrative Captain Curtis Hays and Patrol Captain Jeremiah Grider were unanimously approved by the City Council on January 29, 2024.

Captain Hays brings 23 years of law enforcement experience, 14 of those years served with the Chillicothe Police Department (CPD). He has led law enforcement operations in patrol, investigations, evidence, and administrative assignments.

Captain Grider brings 24 years of law enforcement experience, 7 of those years with the Chillicothe Police Department (CPD). He has led law enforcement operations in patrol, investigations, and training. He is also the department’s K9 Officer.

Both Captain Hays and Captain Grider have attended the prestigious FBI LEEDA Leadership Programs; Supervisory Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute, and Executive Leadership Institute. They have also held leadership positions in other police departments.

Captain Hays is dedicated to improving the services of the police department, as well as developing the employees. He will manage the operations of the Detective Division, E-911 Dispatch, and administrative functions of the police department.

Captain Grider is committed to employee development and providing innovative approaches to the service your police department offers. He will manage the Patrol Division and Animal Control.

“As Police Chief, I am excited to have Captain Hays and Captain Grider on board to provide the type of quality leadership necessary to build and maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity within our department.” Maples continues, “As a TEAM, we are committed to professionalism in our operations and dedicated to providing comprehensive training and support to our employees. We look forward to carrying out our mission of working in partnership with our community to ensure public safety and quality of life for all who live, work, and visit Chillicothe.”

