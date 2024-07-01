Chillicothe Police arrest two individuals on drug-related charges

Share To Your Social Network

Officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a drug offense report in the 3100 block of Litton Road. During the incident, one individual was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance into jail or prison and possession of a controlled substance.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a second individual in the area of Simpson Park. This individual was charged with the distribution of a controlled substance in a protected area, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both subjects have been transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending charges.

Names of those taken into custody have not been released pending the filing of formal charges.

