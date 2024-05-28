Chillicothe police arrest two in child abuse investigation

Share To Your Social Network

Chillicothe police reported the arrest of two individuals following an investigation initiated as an animal complaint. Captain Curtis Hays stated that a search warrant was served Friday at 2:56 p.m. in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

Chillicothe police and the animal control officer conducted a joint investigation into reported crimes against children and animals. Officers discovered unfit living conditions for both children and animals.

A 37-year-old male and a 33-year-old female were arrested pending the filing of charges in Livingston County. Charges could include first-degree child endangerment.

The male had an active warrant from Linn County for an alleged failure to appear in court. Unable to post bond, he was taken to Linn County.

The female had an active Livingston County warrant for an alleged probation violation and was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Related