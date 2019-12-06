Chillicothe police arrest two attempting to cash fraudulent checks

Chillicothe Police report the arrest of two men from Minnesota regarding the cashing of alleged fraudulent checks.

Sergeant Jeremy Stephens said a local business told the police on November 2nd that someone was cashing two fraudulent checks totaling over $3,000. On Thursday night, Stephens said the same individual returned to the business in the 1200 block of North Washington and attempted to cash a third fraudulent check for over $1,000, however, this time, he said an alert employee recognized the individual and the check-cashing scheme; alerted management, and police were contacted. When officers got to the business, the individual allegedly resisted arrest by fleeing on foot to an awaiting getaway vehicle and a second suspect who was the driver.

Both men were taken into custody. Police identified them as Jeremy Danielson and Drew Miller, both from Minnesota. Danielson had active felony warrants out of Iowa and Minnesota for charges relating to passing fraudulent checks. Both are described as convicted felons. After processing, they were taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of charges.

In the suspect’s vehicle, officers located 19 fraudulent checks totaling more than $14,400.00, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as evidence of criminal activity in other jurisdictions. Chillicothe Police are working with numerous other law enforcement agencies regarding the criminal activity the suspects are believed to have been involved in.

