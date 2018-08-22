Chillicothe police arrest two after receiving report of suspicious activity at motel

The Chillicothe Police Department is reporting the arrest of two individuals following a call of allegedly suspicious activity in a motel room.

Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a business in the 300 block of West Business 36 highway. Police said when contact was made at the suspect’s room, officers requested to search the room for illegal items and were advised to get a search warrant. Officers obtained the warrant and Chillicothe Police report several illegal items were found, plus cash, and a firearm.

Taken into custody were Andrew McCollum of Benton, Missouri and Courtney White of Springfield, Missouri. Charges are pending in Livingston County with police accusing the pair of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.

Both suspects were processed at the Chillicothe police station and are held in custody at the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...