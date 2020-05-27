Chillicothe police arrest three after solving case of stolen and forged checks, child removed from home

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports a case has been solved involving stolen and forged checks in Chillicothe and the surrounding area.

A 64 year old man, 46 year old man, and 37 year old woman from the Kansas City area were arrested on several charges to include forgery, possession of forgery equipment, stolen property, stolen identification, stolen checks, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and child endangerment. The suspects were processed and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges. A child was also taken from the home.

Chillicothe Police officers and detectives and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, including K-9 Zaki, served a search warrant in the 100 block of Mitchell Road Tuesday. Maples says officers located several items during the search, including area residents’ checks, professional forging equipment, a large amount of narcotics, firearms, and false identifications.

The Chillicothe Police Department conducted several follow up investigations and worked with several other jurisdictions. Chillicothe Police staff is working with other agencies in the prosecution of the individuals in other communities.

Maples thanks Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren, Associate Judge Michael Leamer, and the sheriff’s office for their assistance during the investigation.

