Chillicothe police arrest partially nude men

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the arrest of two partially-dressed men last weekend.

Sergeant Curtis Hays reports officers responded to a male without any pants lying on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of Elm Street early Friday morning at 1:06 am. Officers arrested Milan John Bender of Pattonsburg for trespassing, tampering with the property of another, and private peace disturbance. After Bender was processed at the Chillicothe Police Department, he was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

Online court information shows he has been charged in Livingston County with misdemeanor second-degree property damage. The online information states Bender appeared in court Friday for arraignment with a bond was set at $1,000 cash only with special conditions. The case was continued to June 6th.

Hays reports officers responded to a shirtless Hispanic male punching street signs in the 1000 block of South Washington Street in Chillicothe early Sunday at 3:16 am. Officers arrested Duane Whitney Hernandez on an active arrest warrant out of Wyandotte County, Kansas for dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Online court information says Hernandez has been charged in Livingston County with felony possession of a controlled substance and resisting or interfering with an arrest. His bond is set at $25,000 cash only.

Like this: Like Loading...