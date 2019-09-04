Chillicothe police arrest man wanted in Caldwell County

Chillicothe police last evening went to a residence in the 100 block of Henry Street in reference to a fugitive from Caldwell County.

Officers arrested David Gamble of Chillicothe on a Caldwell County allegation of failure to obey a judge’s order on the original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid. The charge has a $50,000 cash bond.

Gamble was transported to Chillicothe police headquarters where he was processed and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg. He is to appear in Caldwell County Circuit Court on September 13th for a hearing on a criminal motion.