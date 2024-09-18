Chillicothe police arrest man for resisting arrest, assaulting officer

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to several incidents on September 18, 2024.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street. Upon arrival, they arrested a 27-year-old male for peace disturbance, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer. The male was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center, where he caused further damage to the patrol car and resisted detention staff. Additional charges are pending.

In a separate incident, officers were called to a potential intoxicated driver in the 2600 block of North Washington Street. Although they were unable to locate the vehicle initially, they later received another report of the same vehicle in the 500 block of West Business 36 Highway. Officers arrested a 39-year-old female for driving under the influence. She was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

Officers also responded to a well-being check in the 10 block of East Jackson Street. They contacted the individual, who was found to be okay and did not require assistance. The Livingston County Children’s Division assisted with the call.

Additionally, officers investigated a possible burglary in the 600 block of Webster Street. They arrested a 42-year-old male for trespassing. The male was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

