Chillicothe police say an officer began a DWI investigation Saturday evening when a reportedly intoxicated man crashed into a parked car, entered a bar in the 400 block of Locust Street, was identified, and resisted arrest from officers.

The individual was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center pending charges which accused him of DWI, prior offender, resisting arrest, and multiple counts of assault on law enforcement.

The identity of the individual was not released.

