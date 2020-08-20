Chillicothe police arrest individual on kidnapping and auto theft; continue investigation of child endangerment

A 45-year-old Chillicothe resident was arrested after the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a report of male acting suspicious in the 1900 block of Polk Street the morning of Wednesday, August 19th, trying to open a vehicle door. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel says officers searched the immediate area and located a subject who ran from officers.

The individual was arrested on alleged charges including attempted auto theft, trespassing, first and second degree, resisting arrest, attempted kidnapping, second degree, and peace disturbance. He was medically cleared for confinement, processed, and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail in lieu of charges.

In other Chillicothe Police matters, an investigation of possible child endangerment continues following a report of a vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1200 block of Bryan Street the evening of Wednesday, August 19th. Sampsel reports a young boy was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

