Chillicothe police arrest 20-year-old in conjunction with damage to Chillicothe Country Club golf course

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports an investigation of property damage at the Chillicothe Country Club golf course Tuesday, September 8th resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old male Wednesday, September 9th. The person was processed and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Online court information indicates Trenton Gilbert Cole Meers was charged in Livingston County with felony property damage—first degree stemming from Tuesday, September 8th. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only.

Maples says a Livingston County search warrant was requested and granted Wednesday, September 9th. Officers seized the suspect truck, examined it, and located evidence. Several individuals were interviewed.

The investigation continues, and Maples notes there could be more charges for other individuals.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares