Chillicothe police apprehend woman with multiple warrants after foot chase

A woman allegedly fled on foot from Chillicothe Police on Thursday night, November 9th.

Sergeant Cody Dysart reported that officers encountered the suspect in the 600 block of First Street. She was recognized as having multiple active felony warrants for her arrest. An attempt by an officer to arrest her reportedly led to a brief foot chase.

According to Dysart, the woman eventually halted and was apprehended. She was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center. The arrest was based on the original warrants, along with a potential additional charge for allegedly resisting arrest in connection with a felony.

The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed.