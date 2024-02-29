Chillicothe police activity report for Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department has released a comprehensive report detailing all police activities on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

In addition to these specific incidents, the Chillicothe Police Department conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to 78 calls for service throughout the day.

The day began in the early hours at 02:24 a.m. when officers were dispatched to an alarm call in the 100 block of Vine Street. The call was soon canceled by the alarm company, marking it as a false alarm.

As the morning progressed, officers continued their diligent work. At 07:39 a.m., they assisted a stranded motorist in the 1500 block of Washington Street, ensuring the vehicle was safely removed from the highway. Shortly after, at 08:02 a.m., an individual seeking advice on a custody issue was informed that it was a civil matter.

Traffic-related incidents were a significant part of the day’s activities. At 08:07 a.m., officers responded to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 36 & Hwy 65 but found no evidence of an accident. Following this, at 09:06 a.m., a vehicle blocking the highway at Washington and Clay Street was cleared without incident. At 09:09 a.m., a single-vehicle accident occurred at Trenton and Litton Road, resulting in no injuries, but the vehicle was towed, and a report was taken.

Throughout the day, officers took a witness statement at 10:14 a.m. for a prior investigation and assisted the Arnold Police Department with an identity theft case at 10:42 a.m. They attempted to contact an individual in the 200 block of SW Drive, but no one was home.

The afternoon saw responses to abandoned property and accidents. At 12:53 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in a private lot on the 1400 block of Forrest Dr. Then, at 01:06 p.m., an abandoned bicycle was recovered by officers in the 1500 block of Walnut Street. A motor vehicle accident at 02:42 p.m. in the 900 block of W Mohawk Rd resulted in the driver sustaining possible arm and head injuries, who was then transported by medics. Another call at 02:48 p.m. involved a fire alarm in the 200 block of W Business 36, which was accidentally triggered due to remodeling activities.

