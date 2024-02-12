Chillicothe Polar Plunge raises $7,500 for Special Olympics

Share To Your Social Network

Chillicothe’s Polar Plunge Saturday attracted 31 participants who collectively raised $7,500 for the North Missouri Special Olympics, according to Development Director Melody Prawitz of the office in St. Joseph.

The top fundraising team was represented by the Chillicothe Correctional Center. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office secured second place, while the Kirksville Police Department took third place in fundraising efforts.

Upcoming Polar Plunges are scheduled for February 24 in St. Joseph and the following Saturday, March 2, in Kirksville.

